Breezy conditions stay as fall weather sinks in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the fall weather as it looks to stay very nice and windy for the rest of our day today.

With how dry it has been and the winds gusting around 20 mph we do have an increased risk of wildfire danger throughout our day today. Please heed local burn bans as open burning is extremely discouraged.

Other than the gusty winds temperatures will stay fairly nice for the rest of the week with highs getting up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will slowly warm up from being in the 40s up to the low 50s by the middle of our week. Plenty of sunshine is to be expected for the week ahead until we get to Thursday and Friday where we will see a frontal boundary move in that will bring some storms with it.

Overall, a fairly calm and nice week ahead here in East Mississippi and Western Alabama.

Tracking the Tropics:

Sean is no more and there is an area that we are watching off in the central Atlantic that has a very high chance of becoming the next named storm. Other than this one area of development, things are fairly quiet in the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

