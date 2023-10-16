City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Angelle Thompsn1989Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Eddie J. Whitfield1969DUI
Eddie Davis1989Willful Trespassing
Betty J. Brown1958DUI
Dexter R. Williams1992DUI
Leopold Collins, Jr.1994Shoplifting
Trespassing
Disturbance of a Business
Jaliyah L. Lewis2000Simple Assault Threat
Resisting Arrest
Cedrick R. Hampton2000Domestic Violence
Marcus A. McKee1973DUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 16 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:59 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:56 PM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:25 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:41 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:28 AM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
FEASTival on Fifth
FEASTival on Fifth in Meridian
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
Jaylen Burns
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 16, 2023
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2023