City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2023
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Angelle Thompsn
|1989
|Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
|Eddie J. Whitfield
|1969
|DUI
|Eddie Davis
|1989
|Willful Trespassing
|Betty J. Brown
|1958
|DUI
|Dexter R. Williams
|1992
|DUI
|Leopold Collins, Jr.
|1994
|Shoplifting
Trespassing
Disturbance of a Business
|Jaliyah L. Lewis
|2000
|Simple Assault Threat
Resisting Arrest
|Cedrick R. Hampton
|2000
|Domestic Violence
|Marcus A. McKee
|1973
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 16 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:59 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:56 PM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:25 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:41 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:28 AM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.