City of Meridian Arrest Report October 16, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 16 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:59 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:56 PM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.



At 12:25 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.



At 1:41 PM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.



At 7:28 AM on October 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.