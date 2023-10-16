Clarke County Board of Supervisors discuss bridge work in Shubuta.

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning to discuss several topics, one of which was the bridge project in Shubuta.

Contracted crews damaged the water and sewage lines on Eucutta Street while working last Friday.

Updates to Eucutta Street started in September and had an expected completion date of late January.

Those damages need to be repaired before work can be finished on the bridge and those lines are needing to be moved as well.

Supervisor of District 2 Lorenzo Carter explains what the next steps are in the process.

“We did not have records showing where the lines were, so naturally the contractors accidentally hit the line. At this time, we are in conversation or working with the pro-tem mayor to try to get this situation fixed simply because of the contractor. They have so many days to complete this project so we’ll have our attorneys involved to help us to see what we can do to see who all will be involved, to try to do maintenance and we’re going to come back together with the town of Shubuta mayor and its members on the board to see where we can help them out and we can work together to get this problem solved,” said Carter.

News 11 will keep you updated on the Eucutta Street Bridge project as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.