Clarke County Board of Supervisors urges community members to follow new mailbox regulations

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning to discuss several topics, one of which being the roadwork projects throughout the county.

The county’s engineering consultant company said roughly 45 mailboxes will need to be moved about 10 feet away from the road in order for the projects to be started.

District 5 Supervisor Mickey Long said moving these mailboxes is key to the progress of this project.

“Fixing to initiate several different projects in Clarke County, which are State Aid Road Projects and then within our State Aid Road Project regulations we have to adhere to all regulations pertaining to mailboxes and we’re trying to get those mailboxes within the orders of the State Aid Division and so that’s going to require some of our people and on the state aid district route, it’s going to require some of these people to have to move their mailboxes back to the required distance by state aid,” said Long.

The board of supervisors said some mailboxes need to be replaced to abide by the updated regulations.

Letters have been sent out to residents informing them of those changes.

The list of streets where mailboxes need to be moved back or changed are listed below:

County Road 130

County Road 320

County Road 370

County Road 420

County Road 620

County Road 670

County Road 672

