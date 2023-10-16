‘Find his body’: Family begs for help in recovering missing river worker

The family of Darrell Roberson are desperate for help in recovering their loved one from the...
The family of Darrell Roberson are desperate for help in recovering their loved one from the Mississippi River.(WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - A river worker’s family is desperate for help finding a loved one.

With the U.S. Coast Guard suspending its search after 16 hours Saturday and his employer without answers, the family says it has nowhere else to turn.

“Find his body so we can get some closure and move on,” pleaded Joyce Lampton.

Darrell Roberson, a 55-year-old welder, has been missing from a barge near Harahan since around 10 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) night.

The Coast Guard says it searched more than 20 miles of the Mississippi River and coastline without success.

The family remembers Roberson as humble and helpful.

“He’d come and he’d fix anything. Cars, brakes, whatever you need. He was a fixer. A real handyman,” said Roberson’s nephew, Wauthell Roberson.

‘He was like a ‘Jack of All Trades,’ added Lampton, the missing man’s sister.

The marine search was suspended as darkness fell shortly after 7:00 Saturday evening.

“I was the first one that got the news,” said Lampton. “I’m the one that started calling people.”

Lampton says news of Roberson’s disappearance came from one of his co-workers.

The family says Roberson’s employer-- National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial building services-- has been dodging their calls.

When Fox 8 called the company, the person who answered the number listed on the front gate said they have “no statement at this time” and hung up.

“He just started this job back Monday. He used to work here, they laid him off, and then he came back,” Wauthell Roberson said. “The thing is, his wife asked him not to come back here. She asked him not to come back to this place, and he still chose to come back.”

When asked what Roberson’s wife was concerned about, the family replied in unison, “safety.”

After the Coast Guard suspended its search, Roberson’s family reached out to the Cajun Navy for help.

Relatives say they’ve yet to be contacted by any other local authorities.

“We just want to find out if we can find some kind of way to continue to search,” said Edna Adams, another one of Darrell Roberson’s sisters. “It’s hard when you have a loved one that’s unaccounted for. We’re just trying to get some help.”

They say the search for their loved one will not stop until he is recovered.

“My brother is out there, y’all,” Lampton said. “It just breaks my heart.”

While the Coast Guard no longer is actively searching the river for Darrell Roberson, it is still assisting in the case.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call (504) 365-2209.

