Ham Jam Car Show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The car show was one of the many things going on at yesterday’s Ham Jam festival in Philadelphia.

Around 65 plus cars of different varieties were in attendance for the show.

Multiple door prizes were given out from sponsors and even Marty Stewart stopped by to give out his pick for best car.

“Yeah, we’re all. We’re all car people. Business owners, own cars. A lot of them, restoration shops. Some of them are just convenience store owners that they’re, they’re all into cars. We’re just car people and car people get that. If you didn’t make it this year, plan to be with us next year. You know, like I said, we had 65 plus cars. We look for 100 next year at this location right here. That’s our plan,” said Zach Barnett.

Sponsor and coordinator for the show, Zach Barnett, says it was a big turnout and he appreciates everyone who came out.

If you missed the car show this year you can catch it again at next year’s Ham Jam.

