Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.

On Monday morning, the commission released its pick for director.

The commission says Carmichael looks to “expand, and grow tourism in Meridian.”

Carmichael is no stranger to the area. She has worked for the Anderson Regional Health System, Rush Health Systems and the City of Meridian.

Her background is in community and business development.

Carmichael has her Master’s in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

