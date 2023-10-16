Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police arrested a man, charging him with exposing someone to HIV, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C.

Officers took Joshua McGaughy, 36, of Pontotoc, to the Lee County jail late Tuesday morning based on a report filed this year.

Police did not share specifics on the encounter that led to McGaughy being charged.

He could get 3 to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine if a jury in Lee County Circuit Court convicts him of this felony.

