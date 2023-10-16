MSU-Meridian Celebrates new Doctoral Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MSU-Meridian held a public reception Monday to mark the establishment of a first doctoral program and the local partners that made it possible.

Representatives of the Paul and Sherry Broadhead, Phil Hardin and Riley Foundations gathered to celebrate the enrollment of the first 20 students in MSU-Meridian’s first Doctor of Psychology in Combined Health Service Psychology Programs.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response that we’ve gotten for these programs,” said Dr. Kim Hall, Associate Dean of Academics. “We had 65 new students in mental health programs this year. It was like a 200 percent increase in students in our mental health programs.”

The three Meridian-based philanthropic foundations have committed $4.6 million to help MSU-Meridian expand its clinical and behavioral programs.

