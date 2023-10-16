Philadelphia’s newest mural

The Jolly Roger Mural
The Jolly Roger Mural(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the midst of the ham jam festival the next edition to Philadelphia’s mural project, started by Marty Stuart and Shawn Byars, was added.

This mural is inspired by the country singer Roger Mcguinn.

The artist was even in town for a performance with Marty Stewart, just in time for the painting’s unveiling.

“The mural that we have that you see that behind you today was a it’s a song by Roger McGuinn called the Jolly Roger. Philadelphia has started a campaign where we have murals that are going to be going up around town on some of our buildings. They’re going to be promoted by country, country, music, singers and have the lyrics of their song. On there and then the building owners and different people are going to go in to try to pay that. And there’s a list of who sponsored the mural at the bottom of it. So, you can see how that works,” said Tim Moore, executive director of the Philadelphia Main Street.”

The Jolly Roger mural is one of many that will continue to be added around Philadelphia as the city looks to continue its mural project.

