Tracking the Tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re not tracking any active tropical cyclones, but there is a tropical disturbance that bears watching in the South Central Atlantic Ocean. It is likely to become our next tropical cyclone over the next week, but many of the forecast models have it recurving to the north and out to sea as it treks around an area of High Pressure (Bermuda High). This scenario isn’t set in stone, so we’ll continue to monitor this disturbance closely.

Otherwise, the rest of the tropics are quiet. It has been an above average season thus far with 18 named systems (and one pre-season system that wasn’t named). Tammy is the next name of this year’s list of names, then there will only be two names left... Vince and Whitney. After that, we’ll have to go to what’s known as a supplemental list. This list replaced the old process of using the Greek Alphabet.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.