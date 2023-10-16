Unseasonably cool to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A northerly wind continues to steer unseasonably cool air our way (spilling over from our weekend). We started the day with mid 40s which is nearly 10 degrees below the average. Highs this afternoon will continue the “below average” trend by about 10-15 degrees as highs only reach the upper 60s. Thankfully, there will be lots of sunshine... which always helps.

The sun won’t help with the breezy conditions we’ve been experiencing since this weekend. Today’s winds will be sustained anywhere from 10-15mph, but winds will gust anywhere from 20-25mph. The difference in pressure between high pressure to our west and low pressure to our east is creating the stronger winds, but High pressure will settle over us for Tuesday... allowing our winds to relax. However, with lighter winds overnight and a clear sky, that’ll lead to colder overnight lows. By Tuesday morning, we’re expecting to start the day with temps near 40 degrees...burrrr. Temps will find their way into the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon, but they’ll still remain below the average.

However, by midweek, a southerly wind returns...allowing temps to climb back to around 80 degrees. This warm up will take place ahead of our next cold front that’ll cross by the end of the week. There is still some inconsistent data regarding frontal timing...it looks like it could be either late Thursday or as late as Friday afternoon. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, but we are expecting rain from this system...which is great news considering our area is suffering from a drought.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re not tracking any active tropical cyclones, but there is a tropical disturbance that bears watching in the South Central Atlantic Ocean. It is likely to become our next tropical cyclone over the next week, but many of the forecast models have it recurving to the north and out to sea as it treks around an area of High Pressure ( Bermuda High). This scenario isn’t set in stone, so we’ll continue to monitor this disturbance closely.

