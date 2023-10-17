City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 16 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 17 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:53 AM on October 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of Harris Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.