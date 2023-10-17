City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharge
Christopher J. Chess1969Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Brandon K. Carney1996DUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 16 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 17 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:53 AM on October 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of Harris Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

