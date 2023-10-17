EMCC partners with Ochsner Rush Health for sports medicine services

Dr. Lane Rush, orthopedic surgeon at Ochsner Rush Health, is the head team physician for EMCC....
Dr. Lane Rush, orthopedic surgeon at Ochsner Rush Health, is the head team physician for EMCC. Ochsner Rush Health has been named the sports medicine services provider for the college. Rush is pictured here at an EMCC home football game.(EMCC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ochsner Rush Health is now East Mississippi Community College’s official sports medicine provider.

EMCC will be staffed with two full-time athletic trainers. These trainers will attend practices, workouts, games and competitions when needed to evaluate and treat athletes in EMCC’s sports teams.

An orthopedic physician will be present at home and away football games and other sporting events when available.

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said the school was excited to partner with Ochsner Rush Health.

“They have a huge sports operation, and this is a great opportunity for us to work with a world-class operation with an abundance of resources,” said Alsobrooks.

Sharon Thompson, EMCC Director of Athletics and Dean of Students of Scooba Campus said the partnership is centered around the student athletes.

Their safety and well-being are our top priority, and we know they will receive top-notch care provided by trained professionals,” said Thompson.

Student athletes who suffer a sports injury will have the option of seeking care at Ochsner Rush Health Medical Center in Meridian or Ochsner Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

“If we have an urgent issue or one of our athletes needs an X-ray, we can go to DeKalb for that. Ochsner Rush Health also has their full sports medicine operation in Meridian. Logistically, it is easier on our coaches and our trainers to get the service we need close to our campus,” said Alsobrooks.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted

Latest News

Newton County Volleyball Coach, Matthew Beasley, celebrates with his team after they beat the...
Newton County Volleyball advances to State Championship
UWA's Bry Webb (#3) celebrates after scoring the game's only touchdown in the Tigers 10-6 win...
Tigers upset #6 Argonauts on Homecoming
Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge
Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second...
Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge