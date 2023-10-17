EMCC partners with Ochsner Rush Health for sports medicine services

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ochsner Rush Health is now East Mississippi Community College’s official sports medicine provider.

EMCC will be staffed with two full-time athletic trainers. These trainers will attend practices, workouts, games and competitions when needed to evaluate and treat athletes in EMCC’s sports teams.

An orthopedic physician will be present at home and away football games and other sporting events when available.

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said the school was excited to partner with Ochsner Rush Health.

“They have a huge sports operation, and this is a great opportunity for us to work with a world-class operation with an abundance of resources,” said Alsobrooks.

Sharon Thompson, EMCC Director of Athletics and Dean of Students of Scooba Campus said the partnership is centered around the student athletes.

Their safety and well-being are our top priority, and we know they will receive top-notch care provided by trained professionals,” said Thompson.

Student athletes who suffer a sports injury will have the option of seeking care at Ochsner Rush Health Medical Center in Meridian or Ochsner Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

“If we have an urgent issue or one of our athletes needs an X-ray, we can go to DeKalb for that. Ochsner Rush Health also has their full sports medicine operation in Meridian. Logistically, it is easier on our coaches and our trainers to get the service we need close to our campus,” said Alsobrooks.

