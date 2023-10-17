Fall is making it’s mark

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Winds are calming down today, but the sunny skies will still be the view. Highs are in the low 70s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Jackets maybe needed to start the morning, but you will be able to take them off by the afternoon.

Rain free skies continue for the next couple of days before rain enters the forecast by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will return near the average by Wednesday and carry on into next week with highs in the upper 70s. Have a great day be sure to get outside and enjoy.

