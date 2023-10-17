Fall is making it’s mark

Plan outdoor activities
Plan outdoor activities(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Winds are calming down today, but the sunny skies will still be the view. Highs are in the low 70s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Jackets maybe needed to start the morning, but you will be able to take them off by the afternoon.

Rain free skies continue for the next couple of days before rain enters the forecast by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will return near the average by Wednesday and carry on into next week with highs in the upper 70s. Have a great day be sure to get outside and enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023
Other than the gusty winds temperatures will stay fairly nice for the rest of the week with...
Breezy conditions stay as fall weather sinks in
It'll also remain breezy today
Unseasonably cool to start the week
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 16th, 2023
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 16th, 2023