Full circle for Alice Johnson in Aliceville

Alice Johnson speaks to prisoners in Aliceville
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2018, Alice Johnson’s story sparked controversy as she was released from prison at the suggestion of Kim Kardashian. Today, onlookers could say that Johnson’s story came full circle as she returned to prison to offer inspiration to inmates.

Johnson hopes to inspire inmates who are in the same place she was. In 1997, Johnson was serving a life sentence on a first-time, non-violent drug conviction. She was released after Kim Kardashian heard her story and asked former President Donald Trump to set her free.

As Alice Johnson returned to the same prison as the keynote speaker for the prison’s first-ever Life Corrections Program graduation, she aspires to show current inmates that change is possible.

“It’s a message of hope and also encourage them to let them know that while they made mistakes in the past but they can have a new beginning. Redemption is possible which they’ve proven by staying with an 18-month program. That is a commitment. A year and a half. It started with a certain number and ended with 30 graduates, so I salute those ladies who stuck it out and are really showing they’ve changed and ready to re-enter society,” said Johnson.

Johnson also spoke at the Aliceville First Baptist Church Monday night, sharing her life story.

