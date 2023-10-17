HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In Hinds County, the infamous Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center is officially closed.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said this is a big relief for everyone, not just the inmates and staff at the jail, but the entire public.

“We did face several issues with Pod A due to a lack of security and a lack of condition of Pod A as well, so this is a big relief,” said Sheriff Jones. “This is good for our staffing issues as well as good for the public and the people in the Raymond area as well that we no longer have as many detainees in our facility and that we were able to transfer them to a facility that is more secure and can properly house these detainees.”

From people escaping, contraband being brought in, and failing security measures, Jones said it’s no secret Pod A has been causing problems for years.

That’s why county leaders are now shutting down the notorious pod.

“We felt that it would be feasible to go ahead and reduce our population at the Raymond Detention Center and transfer these detainees out,” said Sheriff Jones.

In all, 200 inmates have been transferred to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, which is more than two hours away.

Last week, the department, along with Metro Swat, conducted a discreet dual operation to transfer the inmates.

One hundred were transferred last Monday, and the other one hundred were transferred on Friday.

“This facility is known for its safety, it’s known for its staff, and it’s known for the work that they do to house inmates and detainees,” the sheriff said.

The county went into a contract with the private jail for 200 beds.

“Just say, for instance, if ten go to prison or if five go home, we’re able to transfer another 10 or 15 up there to fill that capacity of 200,” Jones expressed.

With the inmates being transferred, Jones said they now have 386 people locked up at the jail, which is a more suitable number for the facility, which is currently understaffed.

“I don’t necessarily have the staffing ratio right now, but this does help us because what we are able to do is take some of the staff that was assigned to Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center,” Jones explained. “We can utilize them throughout other areas of the Raymond Detention Center to give us more staffing in the other pods and the other areas of the facility as well.”

Although they’re at another jail, Jones said inmates will be transported back to Hinds County for their court appearance, or they will do them virtually.

The county has a one-year contract with the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility to house the inmates.

However, he said there’s a chance to extend that contract for an additional two more years if needed.

Jones said the families of the inmates now being housed at the private jail should be notified of the transfer as of today.

Virtual visitation will be available for the inmates and their families.

County leaders are currently in the process of building a new jail.

Jones said he expects the first phase of the new jail to be ready in 2025.

