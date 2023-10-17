Kemper County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Willie Ellerby

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Willie Ellerby

As you’ve been campaigning in your district, what are some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed?

Some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed in Kemper County District 2 are being able to depend on their supervisor to support the Kemper County Economic Development

Authority in establishing new industries within the county with top quality jobs. Voters also want the poor conditions of the roads and bridges to be fixed, improved, and maintained in a timely manner. They want to see incorporated within the county, A County-Wide Sports Complex for the youth, along with a community center for adult recreational activities and events. Voters don’t want Kemper County District 2 to be left behind.

How would you address these issues as a supervisor?

If elected as Kemper County District 2 Supervisor, I want to ensure that all of the concerned issues the voters want addressed in question #1 are presented to the board, placed on the agenda, discussed, and implemented into action with all entities involved. Entities involved would include the road manager and engineer, the budget, federal, state, and local state aid funding, road and bridge funding, multiple grants and private funding, along with any other areas of revenue. It is extremely important to cooperate, communicate, interact, and work closely with all entities involved and to attend all state and federal meetings within Mississippi in all areas such as Meridian, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo, as well as local area meetings which would also include East Mississippi Central Planning and Development area in Newton. This would be mandatory for the continued growth and development of Kemper County District 2, and the surrounding areas. I am ready to put my expertise to work for the improvement of the county in District 2. “KEMPER COUNTY MATTERS 2″

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

Born, raised and lived in Kemper County District 2 all of my life. A former supervisor for Kemper County District 2. Served for eight years (1988 - 1995). I have been in the logging business since 1977 to present. Also a farmer, and have worked in all area districts within the county and the surrounding areas as a logger and a supervisor for the county. Being able to communicate and interact with people is my top priority. I’m very honest, dependable, dedicated, and a hard working family man. I know what it takes to be a supervisor for District 2. Have the skill set and experience that is required to get the job done. I am familiar with all job requirements, and knowledgeable in the use of all heavy equipment that is used within the county. Know all county roads, including District 1,2,3,4,5, and the surrounding areas. I am also familiar with government officials, and budgets, etc. I know what county roads and bridges are suitable and what areas need the most improvement.

