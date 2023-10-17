M.D.A.C hosts hog trapping workshop

The HogEye app controls trap remotely.
By Anna Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Wild hogs are becoming a large problem for property owners in Mississippi.

Students from Newton County High School Career and Technical Center got the opportunity to learn and become certified in wild hog trapping.

This was the first training workshop held by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce in order to educate students and teachers how to properly control destructive wildlife.

“We’re focusing on wild hog management across the state, working with private land owners and farmers within that program,” said Chris McDonald, MDAC Director of Federal Environmental Affairs. “We’re expanding it to promote the Wild Hog Control and Youth Trapping Corp. and that was made possible by a federal grant with the support of U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith.”

There are several different types of traps and vendors that landowners can purchase from.

Students today learned specifically about panel traps and suspended traps that can be controlled remotely through an iPad, computer, or iPhone.

For more information on how to control wild hog damage on your property visit the wild hog control website.

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
