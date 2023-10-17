Ms. Selby Easterling Alexander

Obituaries
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Services for Ms. Selby Easterling Alexander will be held 10 am, Friday, October 20, 2023 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck and Bro. Gary Morris will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5 pm – 8 pm, Thursday at Providence Baptist Church and also one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Ms. Alexander, 78, of Little Rock died Tuesday, October 16, 2023.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Dannette Lanier and husband Mark and Nancy Snow and husband Al

4 Grandchildren: Candace Williamson and husband Russell, Emilee Norris and husband Sellers, Will Snow and Autumn Snow

She was also survived by numerous in laws and extended family.

3 Step Grandchildren: Amy Whittle, Amanda Walton, Allen Lanier and wife Kristen

Ms. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband 52 years, JB Alexander and two siblings, Bonnie Aeschlimian and Jerry Easterling.

Pallbearers: Colby Pinson, Craig Weaver, Sellers Norris, Russell Williamson, Dr. Duane Stokes, Buster Barrett and Byron Alexander

Honorary Pallbearer: Will Snow

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

