My College Cares Day at MCC

By Anna Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was a day of caring and community service for Meridian Community College students and staff.

Several students went around the community lending a helping hand to several places and people in need.

This annual event encourages leadership in students and also is a great way for them to get more plugged in to the community.

It can also be a fun way to meet new people and make new friends.

“It’s an encouragement to all of the students and especially student athletes to come out and serve the community a little bit, " said Isaac James, who is a MCC student. “We just take a day off of school and help as many places as we can. It’s really fun out here also, you really get a different kind of joy helping people out.”

This is a tradition that MCC plans to continue in order to better it’s students and community.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

