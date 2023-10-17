New mixed-use development coming to the city of Brandon

In Brandon, city and state leaders are revealing a new development that’s expected to draw thousands to the already thriving city.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ground I’m standing on now will soon be centered around a common greenspace that will be a social hub for guests, residents, and the Brandon community.

It will also be a place where travelers along I-20 and Highway 80 can stop to enjoy what this new development has to offer.

“It’s just an upgrade for everyone, and I just really appreciate everything the mayor has done to make this happen,” said Brandon resident Charla Jordan.

Residents like Charla are excited about a development that has been in the works for nearly ten years.

Governor Tate Reeves joined Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and city officials to announce ‘The Heights at Brandon.’

The mixed-use hotel and restaurant development will be in the heart of one of Mississippi’s fastest-growing communities.

“It’s exciting, and it’s phenomenal! It has been a result of ten years of doing all the foundational work that the city needs to do to entice someone to make that investment in your municipality. For here, it’s a huge thing,” Mayor Lee said.

The project will feature 92 luxury lofts, 18,000 square feet of retail space, including an upscale restaurant, and an 82-room, full-service boutique hotel.

“The loft apartments are going to be good for young adults, professionals going to work at UMMC or MC and need a place that’s clean and safe,” the mayor said.

The development will be near City Hall, several walking trails, and the Brandon Amphitheater.

“I think we have all been impressed with the quality of the acts that have come to the Amphitheater, and this is just going to add not only a number of condos individuals could live in, but an 80 plus room hotel that would attract those individuals to stay here in the city of Brandon,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Mayor Lee says you can start to see construction for the $50 million project in the next sixty days. The development is set to be complete in 2025.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

However, it'll remain chilly Wednesday morning
Milder afternoons are expected the rest of the week
Lauderdale County Government Center
Offices begin to move into the new Lauderdale County Government Center
‘He was a great kid’: Family of JSU student killed on campus speaks out
Oschner Rush Medical Center offers 3D mammograms.
Ochsner Rush Medical Center offers 3D mammograms