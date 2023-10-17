New Orleans Holocaust survivor reflects on war between Israel and Hamas

By Chris Welty
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Holocaust survivor who came to the United States at age 14 said she is disheartened by the war between Israel and Hamas.

New Orleans’ Anne Levy was recognized Monday (Oct. 16) at a luncheon by the local chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Levy remembers the trauma that war creates and reflected on the horrors and hate that she experienced in the 1940s during the Holocaust.

“We survived as a family unit and that was unheard of,” Levy said. “After the war, there were no family units that survived. So, I’ve been blessed all along.”

Levy, now almost 88, said she never imagined seeing such hate and bigotry in 2023.

“It’s like the Holocaust all over again for a lot of those people in Israel, and also for the poor people in Gaza that do not believe in (Hamas) and that want to be free,” Levy said.

Levy said she is concerned about the lasting impacts this war will have on the children of Israel and Gaza.

“I’ve seen atrocities that shouldn’t have happened as a child,” Levy said. “Those poor children will be traumatized forever, because it doesn’t go away. I just pray that someone, somewhere will stand up as a leader and do something.”

Levy said she knows that hate and terror can happen anywhere, but she remains optimistic for a better future.

“We need to live in peace and learn to respect one another,” Levy said. “We need to respect other people and their religion, their color or whatever. We need to learn to live together in peace.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 17, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2023
Plan outdoor activities
Fall is making it’s mark
Newton County Volleyball advances to State Championship
Raymond Detention Center
The infamous Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center is officially closed