Newton County Volleyball advances to State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars traveled to Northeast Lauderdale on Monday, for the North State Championship matchup against the Trojans.

The Trojans beat the Cougars twice during the regular season, but the Cougars entered Monday night’s matchup determined to finish with a different outcome.

The Cougars got off to a hot start in set one, winning 25-23.

They followed it up with a victory in set two, 25-14.

Finally, in set three, the Cougars kept Northeast at bay, as they won 25-20, and swept the match in 3 sets.

“Our coach told us at the start that since they beat us twice... That he was going... he was going to see us again... They were... We were going to see Northeast Lauderdale again and we did. And we came out bigger and better than we were before,” Newton County senior, Brelie Phillips said.

“I can’t say enough, man. They’ve worked hard, in June, and I’m not easy to put up with. I yell... I scream... I holler... And I ride them just to try to get them to push to the next level. It means a lot to see their work pay off,” Cougars head coach, Matthew Beasley, said.

Newton County will take on the Purvis Tornadoes on Friday night at 7:00, at Gillom Athletics Performance Center, in Oxford.

