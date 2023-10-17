Newton County Volleyball advances to State Championship

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars traveled to Northeast Lauderdale on Monday, for the North State Championship matchup against the Trojans.

The Trojans beat the Cougars twice during the regular season, but the Cougars entered Monday night’s matchup determined to finish with a different outcome.

The Cougars got off to a hot start in set one, winning 25-23.

They followed it up with a victory in set two, 25-14.

Finally, in set three, the Cougars kept Northeast at bay, as they won 25-20, and swept the match in 3 sets.

“Our coach told us at the start that since they beat us twice... That he was going... he was going to see us again... They were... We were going to see Northeast Lauderdale again and we did. And we came out bigger and better than we were before,” Newton County senior, Brelie Phillips said.

“I can’t say enough, man. They’ve worked hard, in June, and I’m not easy to put up with. I yell... I scream... I holler... And I ride them just to try to get them to push to the next level. It means a lot to see their work pay off,” Cougars head coach, Matthew Beasley, said.

Newton County will take on the Purvis Tornadoes on Friday night at 7:00, at Gillom Athletics Performance Center, in Oxford.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
FEASTival on Fifth
FEASTival on Fifth in Meridian
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director

Latest News

UWA's Bry Webb (#3) celebrates after scoring the game's only touchdown in the Tigers 10-6 win...
Tigers upset #6 Argonauts on Homecoming
Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge
Jalen Milroe (number 4) connects with Crimson Tide Tight-End Amari Niblack in the second...
Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge
The Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State hangs on to defeat Jackson State in SWAC showdown