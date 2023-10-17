Ochsner Rush Medical Center offers 3D mammograms

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one medical center in the Queen City has new cutting-edge technology to detect breast cancer.

Ochsner Rush Medical Center is now using the Genius 3D Mammography to perform breast cancer exams.

Ashley Gibson, the Mammography Quality Control Coordinator at Ochsner said 3D mammograms provide more precise test results that will hopefully lead to saving more lives.

“The 3D offers detecting up to 65% more invasive breast cancers. It reduces the number of callbacks with our screening patients, meaning less time and worry being spent here for follow-ups. The accuracy technology can detect small cancers and masses hidden in the dense breast tissue much earlier than the standard 2D, so women with dense breast are more likely to develop breast cancer and so by having this, this will lead to life-saving results,” said Gibson.

Oschner encourages patients to schedule breast cancer screenings annually and to perform monthly self-breast exams at home as well.

To schedule your annual mammogram, call 601-703-9520.

