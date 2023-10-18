6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground(Mississippi Government)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DREW, Miss. (WLBT) - Six teenagers have been arrested and charged and one teen is still on the run after a school in Drew, Mississippi was burned to the ground.

The teens are actually accused of setting two separate fires at the vacant school.

The first fire was set on October 14 and extinguished by the Drew Volunteer Fire Department with minimal damage.

The second fire was set the following day and caused the structure to completely burn and collapse.

Although the school was no longer being used, it was in the process of being added to the historical register in Sunflower County.

Following an investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Drew Police Department arrested four 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

They are all charged with one count of 1st degree arson and one count of trespassing. All are confined to their homes pending their court appearance.

Their names are being withheld because they are minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park invades Clarkco Saturday
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 18, 2023