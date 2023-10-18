Alabama’s Free College Application Week

By Sarah Verser
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is the week is the best week to file your applications for college in Alabama. Free College Application Week helps those applying for college by waiving their application fees. Outside of this week, application fees can get expensive- about $50-to $100 per application.  

Alabama Possible Executive Director Chandra Scott says we are fortunate to have many institutions outside of Alabama participating in the Alabama College Application Week as well. Scott explains that this helps to make sure every student has access to an in state or out of state college or institution without the financial barrier of having to cover the application fee.

Scott says,  “You want to be able to compare which school is going to give you the most financial aid, which school is going to give you the best environment for learning after high school.

During this week, Scott encourages students to do at least two to three applications since there is no financial barrier stopping them.  

“It’s just taking a little bit of time.” Scott continued, “You want students to not focus on one institution because there may be one out there that you had no idea could possibly give you a full ride if not close to it just because you didn’t open your options for college or universities in our out of state.

And while you are at it go ahead and get your Federal Student Aid ID set up. Scott says, it’s just a simple log in and password . That both the student and their guardian must create - so they can access the FAFSA application when it opens up in December.

Scott said, “So we want these students to realize,  let’s use October as the month to kick start their thinking beyond high school. Get those applications in and get ready to fill out your Free Application for Federal Student Aid.”

Scott explained, “This week if you apply to three institutions you just simply list those three institutions on your FAFSA application, and all that information will go to those institutions without you having to do a thing.”  Those colleges and institutions then begin working to create a financial aid package that suits that student’s needs.

Scott calls free application week the best lottery ticket for High School seniors.

Scott says there are more than 60 colleges are waiving their application fees this week.

