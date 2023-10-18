Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis, Wednesday announced the signing of a shared mission agreement, with plans to formally merge in January 2024.

Baptist Memorial operates 22 hospitals across West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas. It is the largest health system in Mississippi and the state’s fourth largest employer.

According to a joint news release, Baptist Memorial and Anderson share a similar foundation with a long history of community-based health care. Baptist Memorial started in 1912 with one hospital in downtown Memphis, and it is now one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health systems. Anderson first opened in 1928 as a 30-bed infirmary and is now a comprehensive regional health system serving East Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama.

With this partnership, Baptist Memorial will serve more than half of Mississippi’s population.

“We are excited to join forces with ARHS to extend our faith-based mission to this part of Mississippi. Both organizations are proud of the exceptional care we provide. ARHS has a proven track record of success in this region, and we’re very experienced in delivering care in all types of Mississippi communities. We have more than two centuries of combined health care experience, and we want to use this knowledge and expertise to bring a new level of care to this community.”

“As part of our strategic plan to strengthen the mission of ARHS, a partnership with a larger health system provides a number of benefits for patients, physicians and employees. The combination of these two faith-based systems supports a shared vision to enhance the delivery of clinical services. By joining Baptist Memorial, ARHS will be stronger and more equipped to meet the needs of our patients for many years to come.”

After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership. For more information about Anderson, visit www.andersonregional.org. For more information about Baptist memorial, visit www.baptistonline.org.

