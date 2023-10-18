Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement

Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis, Wednesday announced the signing of a shared mission agreement, with plans to formally merge in January 2024.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis, Wednesday announced the signing of a shared mission agreement, with plans to formally merge in January 2024.

Baptist Memorial operates 22 hospitals across West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas. It is the largest health system in Mississippi and the state’s fourth largest employer.

According to a joint news release, Baptist Memorial and Anderson share a similar foundation with a long history of community-based health care. Baptist Memorial started in 1912 with one hospital in downtown Memphis, and it is now one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health systems. Anderson first opened in 1928 as a 30-bed infirmary and is now a comprehensive regional health system serving East Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama.

With this partnership, Baptist Memorial will serve more than half of Mississippi’s population.

After merging with Baptist Memorial, Anderson will maintain operations with local leadership. For more information about Anderson, visit www.andersonregional.org. For more information about Baptist memorial, visit www.baptistonline.org.

