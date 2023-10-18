Bluegrass in the Park invades Clarkco Saturday

Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of bluegrass music, then Clarkco State Park is the place for you. Saturday. Bluegrass in the Park returns for a day of family fun and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your tent and lawn chairs for a day of music and food against a beautiful backdrop with all proceeds going to help projects by the Friends of Clarkco State Park.

“The Friends of Clarkco brings things to Clarkco and the community so it brings awareness to the park,” said Marsha Roberts of the Friends of Clarkco. "

“It shows everybody what beauty we have at our park. We put on Bluegrass at the Park for the community more than just raising money because the money we raise from the concessions is put back into next year’s fund so we can have an event again the following year.”

Admission to the park is only two dollars and plate lunches will be sold for lunch and dinner by the Friends of Clarkco.

