Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi host breast cancer awareness event.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi hosted a breast cancer awareness event on Wednesday afternoon.

The club invited Clarice Pettus, a breast cancer survivor, to speak and encourage community members to have conversations about breast cancer.

The non-profit urges the public to schedule breast cancer screenings regularly and to keep their wellness a top priority.

“But if you’re going to actually, actively deal with this problem. Go to your doctor and ask for a test and then you’ll know where you stand in this world and with your body and start eating better, exercising, and doing the things that we need to do as women,” said Linda Lavalais with the Boys and Girls Club.

The event included performances from the Meridian High School drumline, cheerleaders, keynote speakers, and a balloon release.

