City of Meridian Arrest Report October 18, 2023
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Mychal A. Williams
|1989
|Disorderly Conduct
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:08 AM on October 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
