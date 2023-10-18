A cold front brings a small chance of rain Thursday

Rain moves in late Thursday night
Rain moves in late Thursday night(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! A slight warm up is on the way over the next several days. High temperatures return to above the average by the weekend. For now, highs are in the upper 70s with winds through the day up to 10mph. Mostly sunny skies will be the view once again. Get out and go for a nice run or walk it is the perfect weather to do so.

Thursday brings rain back into the forecast. The rain will not put a damper on your day though as showers are very hit or miss ahead of the cold front. However, with plenty of moisture building in a quick downpour is possible Thursday afternoon. The greatest chance for rain will be late Thursday evening and night when the cold front is crossing our area. Showers will clear by early Friday morning and once again drying out for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
‘I was scared for my life:’ High school football player collapses during game

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 18th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 18th, 2023
However, it'll remain chilly Wednesday morning
Milder afternoons are expected the rest of the week
Plan outdoor activities
Fall is making it’s mark
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023