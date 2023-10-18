A cold front brings a small chance of rain Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! A slight warm up is on the way over the next several days. High temperatures return to above the average by the weekend. For now, highs are in the upper 70s with winds through the day up to 10mph. Mostly sunny skies will be the view once again. Get out and go for a nice run or walk it is the perfect weather to do so.

Thursday brings rain back into the forecast. The rain will not put a damper on your day though as showers are very hit or miss ahead of the cold front. However, with plenty of moisture building in a quick downpour is possible Thursday afternoon. The greatest chance for rain will be late Thursday evening and night when the cold front is crossing our area. Showers will clear by early Friday morning and once again drying out for the weekend.

