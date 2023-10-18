Double homicide suspect arrested in York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect in a double homicide in Birmingham was arrested Tuesday in York, Ala.

Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic Little & Damon Thomas.

Charles Dunnigan III is charged in a double homicide in Birmingham. (Birmingham PD)

Little and Thomas were found inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest around 2:28 a.m. Oct. 15.

Dunnigan will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail and held without bond.

