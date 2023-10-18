MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.

Sgt. Jameka Moore said a 2013 Mack truck traveling east on Highway 80 ran off the road near Kewanee Tuesday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m. The driver, 64-year-old Joe Thompson, of Lauderdale, Miss., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, shortly after 5 p.m., a wreck on Highway 21 in Neshoba County claimed the life of Alvie Barber, 90, of Union. The car he was driving was traveling south when it left the road and hit a tree.

