Milder afternoons are expected the rest of the week

We’ve had some unseasonably cool weather to start this week, but milder weather will return as the winds become southerly again. Average highs should be in the upper 70s this time of year, and that’s what we’re expecting for Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday afternoon, highs will reach around 80 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. As for morning temps, the warming trend will be more noticeable as we start the day. Wednesday morning will remain chilly with more 40s, but we’re expecting to start the day around 50 degrees by Thursday morning. Friday morning will surely be a mild starting with upper 50s.

As for the previously mentioned approaching cold front, it’s going to arrive in our area by Thursday. As it moves in, it’ll bring the chance for a few showers by Thursday evening...lasting through early Friday morning. The front will cross overnight Thursday, and it’ll be to our east by daybreak on Friday. This front won’t have a strong push of colder air like the last cold front that blew by our area, so highs will remain near average (upper 70s) fro Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We’re expecting another great outdoor weekend! High pressure (our fair weather friend) will have control, so expect lots of sunshine with highs both weekend days ranging between 77-82 degrees.

Next week, it looks like a warmer trend will return courtesy of an upper-level ridge of high pressure.

It's looking warmer next week (WTOK)

Forecast models are hinting at above average highs...well into the 80s. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

