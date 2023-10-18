Milder afternoons are expected the rest of the week

However, it'll remain chilly Wednesday morning
However, it'll remain chilly Wednesday morning(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had some unseasonably cool weather to start this week, but milder weather will return as the winds become southerly again. Average highs should be in the upper 70s this time of year, and that’s what we’re expecting for Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday afternoon, highs will reach around 80 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. As for morning temps, the warming trend will be more noticeable as we start the day. Wednesday morning will remain chilly with more 40s, but we’re expecting to start the day around 50 degrees by Thursday morning. Friday morning will surely be a mild starting with upper 50s.

As for the previously mentioned approaching cold front, it’s going to arrive in our area by Thursday. As it moves in, it’ll bring the chance for a few showers by Thursday evening...lasting through early Friday morning. The front will cross overnight Thursday, and it’ll be to our east by daybreak on Friday. This front won’t have a strong push of colder air like the last cold front that blew by our area, so highs will remain near average (upper 70s) fro Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We’re expecting another great outdoor weekend! High pressure (our fair weather friend) will have control, so expect lots of sunshine with highs both weekend days ranging between 77-82 degrees.

Next week, it looks like a warmer trend will return courtesy of an upper-level ridge of high pressure.

It's looking warmer next week
It's looking warmer next week(WTOK)

Forecast models are hinting at above average highs...well into the 80s. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Laura Carmichael has been announced as the Lauderdale County Tourism Director.
Lauderdale County Tourism Commission announces new director
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Plan outdoor activities
Fall is making it’s mark
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 17th, 2023
Other than the gusty winds temperatures will stay fairly nice for the rest of the week with...
Breezy conditions stay as fall weather sinks in
It'll also remain breezy today
Unseasonably cool to start the week