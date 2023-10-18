MPSD Foundation encourages community members to donate to help school district

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District Foundation made a presentation at this week’s Rotary Club luncheon.

The foundation’s presentation focused on informing community members about their efforts to support the Meridian Public School District.

The MPSD Foundation aims to provide assistance to teachers and students throughout the district.

“Right now, we have many grants available for our teachers in the public school district so they can go on and apply for different grants to help get funds for their classroom. We want it to be for higher learning. Also, we have a lot of knowledge and material out there. We want to make sure that we put the right information from attendants and literacy trying to let people know that in our community because if we really focus on those two things at an early level, I think our community can be better in the long run,” said Neil Henry, MPSD Foundation President.

The MPSD Foundation encourages the community to donate to help support the Meridian Public School District.

You can donate online at the MPSD Foundation’s website.

