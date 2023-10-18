Offices begin to move into the new Lauderdale County Government Center

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -After months of anticipation offices at Lauderdale County Courthouse and annex building are slowly moving into the new facility off of 22nd Avenue.

The new Lauderdale County Government Center broke ground in 2021, and it is now nearing completion.  Several offices, including the tax assessor, justice court, and many others, are now in the new building.  It won’t be long until all offices move their operations to this state-of-the-art facility.

“Oh, it’s very exciting. The building is just gorgeous. All the preparations have just come to fruition and it’s really, really nice. The computers are working well, the phones are working well, and everything’s clean and new. It’s wonderful,” said Chief Deputy of the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s Office, Whitney Hodges.

On Tuesday the Tax Collector’s office moved in, but they will not be open to the public until Friday of this week.

