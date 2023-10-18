Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Southeast Lauderdale Golf

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Southeast Lauderdale High School Golf team.

The Tigers were named the Region 5 (3A) Champions, after a tournament in Quitman last week!

The Tigers will compete in State later this month in Corinth, Mississippi.

Congratulations to the Tigers and Head Coach, Kenny Neal, on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

