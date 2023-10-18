Tropical Storm Tammy Formed on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the South Central Atlantic on Wednesday (10/18). It’s making its way towards the northern Lesser Antilles, and it should bring impacts to those islands by this weekend. Tammy is expected to take a turn towards the north, the the northeast ahead of a system that’ll be moving off the east coast of the U.S. So, for now, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a threat to the mainland, but it could bring some impacts to Puerto Rico. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

It could strengthen a bit by early next week. However, in the short term, it’s not expected to do much strengthening.

