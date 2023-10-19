74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called out to a pair of deadly wrecks in Troop H Tuesday.
MHP Troop H investigating two deadly wrecks
Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian and Baptist Memorial Health Care, of Memphis,...
Anderson Regional Health plans to merge with Baptist Memorial Health Care; signs shared mission agreement
Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway 18 years ago, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s killing to attorney
Charles Dunnigan III, 22, of Bessemer is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacquic...
Double homicide suspect arrested in York
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire
Sophomore Chris Adamson has been blind since third grade, but he is getting the chance to play...
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team