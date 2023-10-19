Alabama Attorney General weighs in on Joran van der Sloot confession

(AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is weighing in on Joran van der Sloot’s confession.

The world heard van der Sloot’s confession in open court Wednesday in how he murdered Mountain Brook native Natalie Holloway and why. Van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalie because she refused his sexual advances. Here’s what attorney general Marshall had to say while visiting Tuscaloosa Thursday morning.

“We’re very happy for the family. We had to hear the mother was finally able to hear what happened to her daughter and really praised the work the U.S. Attorney’s office to coordinate this as part of his plea. It’s a horrific crime and we need to make sure we can continue to pursue all avenues against him but very pleased with what the family was able to learn yesterday,” said attorney general Steve Marshall.

Despite the confession, authorities say van der Sloot will not likely face any murder charges in Aruba.

