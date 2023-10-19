Anderson Diabetes Center hosts educational event about the disease

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One medical facility held an educational event centered around diabetes on Thursday.

Anderson Endocrinology and Diabetes Center hosted the meeting to answer questions about self-care, current technology, medication, and meal plans to treat diabetes.

The State Department of Health said one in seven Mississippians are living with diabetes, placing the Magnolia State in the top five for the highest rates in the nation.

Endocrinologist Dr. David Lott talked about why it was important to host the event.

“So I think it’s a great opportunity for patients to come forward, especially those that maybe don’t have access to a provider, and ask questions to help them know what is diabetes, how do I manage my diabetes, answer questions that they can’t find online and get real answers to allow the providers to kind of give them a first-hand account on what works and what doesn’t and it just kind of gives them the ability to unleash all of their fears and hopefully give us a chance to explain things to them,” said Dr. Lott.

If you have other questions about diabetes or would like to inquire about becoming a patient, you are urged to contact the Anderson Endocrinology and Diabetes Center.

