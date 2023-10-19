Carry an umbrella Thursday... you might need it.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain, but it won't bring a big cool down
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Milder weather will dominate the end of our work week due to a southerly wind increasing the humidity and our temps. So, Thursday morning won’t be as chilly as the other mornings were this week. We’ll start with temps near 50 degrees, and the afternoon will hover around the “norm” ranging from 77-81 degrees for most areas. Additional clouds during the morning could help to hinder our initial warming process, but we are expecting some sun by the afternoon.

A cold front will be approaching the area, and isolated showers are possible Thursday AM into early afternoon. As the front begins to cross our area, a few additional hit & miss showers will be possible during the evening and overnight hours. Not everyone will get wet, but there could be some downpours for areas that do receive showers. Rainfall estimates will be less than a half inch for most areas, so sadly...we won’t get too much. However, since our entire area is suffering from a drought, we’ll take what we can get.

The cold front will be east of our area by sunrise on Friday. No rain is expected throughout the day, but the winds will increase. So, plan for breezy conditions with gusts over 20mph as we wrap up the work week. Also, don’t expect a big surge of cooler air behind the front. Highs will reach the low 80s on Friday, with more 80s for Saturday (but Saturday morning will be cool with 40s). Sunday, additional clouds roll in which will keep temps a bit cooler into the 70s for highs. However, 80s return in full force for next week... staying above the average.

