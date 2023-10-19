Cloudy skies take over for Thursday

Near average highs and a small chance of rain
Near average highs and a small chance of rain
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, better know as Friday Eve! We are getting ready to close out what has been a awesome week of weather. Rain is in the forecast today, but showers will be very light ahead of the cold front. Cloud cover will continue to build in throughout the day as we await the crossing of the front late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a small chance of rain before 4am Friday.

Sunny skies return quickly and so does a limited threat for wildfire danger. Wing gust are up to 20mph Friday, so if fires are sparked they will spread very rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning and continue to water your outdoor plants and grass. Highs temperatures will be near to above the average over the next several days. Great outdoor weather conditions remain for next week. Have a lovely Thursday.

