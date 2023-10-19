Conehatta man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35
Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man pleaded guilty this week to abusive sexual contact with a child.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35, engaged in sexual contact with a minor under the age of twelve. Court records show the offense happened in the Conehatta community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

