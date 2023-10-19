Congressman Michael Guest speaks about the battle for the Speaker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Michael Guest, Congressman of Mississippi’s third district, voted in favor of Jim Jordan, the Republican Conference nominee for Speaker of The House, in the second round of voting.

Jordan received 199 votes Wednesday but needed 217 to win the Speakership.

Guest believes the political diversity in the conference is one reason why there is a struggle to get a Speaker elected.

“Again, we have a diverse conference, people from different geographical parts of the country, people from really different political spectrums. We may all be Republicans, but we have some that are very conservative and others that are much more moderate in nature. And so we’ve got to come together. It’s going to require 98% of the Republicans, so a huge super majority of Republicans have to unite together behind your speaker.”

With the seat being empty, The House is unable to pass any sort of funding. Meaning it is unable to bring financial assistance for Israel to The House floor for a vote.

“We do have agreements with Israel that we would be able to supply them, some of the armament that they may need to carry out some of the attacks in Gaza, but as far as an overall aid package, we know that the Israeli Government is working with the United States government to come up with. You will have a list of things that they feel that they will need. Over these next several weeks and months ahead to carry out the assault on Gaza, but hopefully to carry that out successfully, and we know that it’s going to require support from the American government.”

The Congressman believes the United States should continue to stand strong in its support for Israel.

Guest says there are proposed plans to give the Speaker Pro Temp more power over the legislative body as a possible way to get legislation through The House.

