Educators Rising Fall Leadership Conference held at Newton County CTE

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Educators Rising Fall Leadership Conference is hosted every year in the state of Mississippi. This year the conference made its stop at the Newton County Career and Technical Center.

Ninth through twelfth grade students from 17 different school districts gathered at the conference, learning skills that would help them become educators themselves someday.

A total of 340 students learned those skills, not just by listening to experts but with engaging hands-on activities as well.

“We’ve had guest speakers from different colleges. We also have a college fair that’s has different colleges from their education department, and then we also have the students throughout the Career Center that are doing games of jeopardy. They’re doing CPR, they’re doing hand washing because we want to grow our own. We want, we have a teacher. Shortage a about 96% teacher shortage in the state of Mississippi, and so we want to grow our own. We want our students to come back to our Community Schools and teach. So, I mean, what better way than to join the class, join the organization to become a future educator,” said teacher, Chafony Poole.

Poole said she’s glad that Newton County got to host this year’s conference and she wants to thank the Newton County School District for allowing them to do this.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.