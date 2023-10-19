Family of Kelly McKee makes plea for answers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Kelly McKee has posted a plea on Facebook for tips or information that may help in the investigation of her death.

McKee, 47, was found dead from a gunshot wound to her leg at her Meridian home Sept. 13. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said at the time a gun went off in the bed where a couple was sleeping. The Meridian Police Department said it was investigating the death. There has been no arrest so far or other explanation of what happened.

News 11 reached out to the Meridian Police Department Thursday for an update on the case.

MPD Chief Deborah Young released the following statement:

“This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available.”

If anyone has information, the family asks that you contact Detective Hawkins at 601-485-1859. Tips may also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

