Governor’s race could potentially go to a runoff

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never had a Governor’s race go to a runoff. But that could change depending on the vote count next month.

Your votes on House Concurrent Resolution 47 back in 2020 reversed the constitutional provision that required a candidate to get the majority vote plus the majority of the 122 House districts.

If they didn’t receive both, the House members elected the winner.

“I like the fact that now the voters get to decide and it doesn’t have to go to the House of Representatives for them to decide who the governor would be,” said voter Trese Neal.

Even though only two candidates are actively campaigning, Independent Gwendolyn Gray’s name will still appear on your ballot on November 7. But Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo doesn’t think a runoff is likely.

“That assumes a competitive three-way race,” he said. “And this isn’t going to be that race, unfortunately. Even if she was still in the race, the Gwendolyn Gray’s platform looks like it would probably peel more people off from the Presley campaign, than the Reeves campaign.”

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote and it was to go to a runoff, it would be held three weeks after the general election. That would land on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, November 28.

“I think it would be just as monumental as the original date and that the people would still get out and vote,” added voter Trese Neal.

House minority leader Rep. Robert Johnson was serving in the Senate back in 1999 when the House members got the final say.

He recalls that the vote was along party lines. And now, there’s a Republican supermajority.

“I’m glad that provision is gone,” said Johnson. “Because if it went down party lines now we probably, no matter what the numbers showed up as, you probably wouldn’t have a...if Brandon Presley won, without a majority, we probably wouldn’t have a Democratic governor. So this runoff gives us a chance to put it back in the hands of the people. And I think that’s the most democratic way to do it.”

General election day is on November 7.

