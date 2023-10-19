The importance of supporting Domestic Violence Awareness Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday, October 19th, is Domestic Violence Awareness Day. Statistically, one in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence. That includes physical, psychological, emotional, and even financial abuse. And even though it is hard to think of, one in three teenagers will experience Teen Dating Violence.

The Care Lodge, which has been helping victims of DV in our area for more than 40 years, offers multiple ways to help victims break free from their abusers. They also realize how critical it is to teach the younger generation about what is -- and is not -- healthy in a relationship.

“So when people call into our helpline, we try to work with them on safety planning,” said Rachelle Williams, the Community Coordinator for Care Lodge. “We talk about making sure to have a bag put aside with some change of clothes and just your essentials. We encourage people to hide it so their abuser doesn’t see it because a lot of times, if the abuser knows that they’re trying to get out, then that will bring on more abuse. Some people will come to our shelter. But we also, you know, try to help with housing assistance, we help with protection Orders, you know, so there’s a lot more that goes into it that we try to meet the needs because a lot of times the victims that are leaving when they leave, they have absolutely nothing.

The sad truth of Domestic Violence is, on average, a victim of domestic abuse will leave the abusive relationship up to seven times before they finally leave for good. The Care Lodge says they understand this cycle all too well and are committed to being here for Domestic Violence victims whenever needed.

When speaking about teens, Williams said, “We do a lot of education as far as going and talking to schools and anywhere where we can reach young people and try to give them the warning signs, you know, things to look for. And we talk about boundaries and consent. One in three teens will experience some form of teen dating violence. Whether, again, that would include, you know, physical abuse, sexual assault, harassment, stalking. A lot of the warning signs would be if they’re really controlling or moving really fast in a relationship; I would encourage parents to make sure that their kids were not sharing their location, you know, because that opens the door for jealousy and stalking and just being mindful that they are setting appropriate boundaries within the relationship.”

If you are currently in a domestic violence situation and need help, OR if you are a teen or the parent of a teen you suspect might be in an abusive relationship, you can reach the care lodge 24/7 through their Crisis Line at 601-693- HOPE. That’s 601- 693- 4673. Or you can visit www.carelodge.com.

